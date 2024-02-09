University of Minnesota names three presidential finalists

The University of Minnesota has named three finalists for the job of president of the university system and the Twin Cities campus.

The university’s Board of Regents whittled down the number of candidates from four to three in a meeting Friday.

“This is the first time at least in modern history that the university will have more than one candidate in the public phase for president of the University of Minnesota, so that's a really big deal,” said Brian Steeves, the executive director of the Board of Regents.

The finalists are:

Dr. Laura Bloomberg, president of Cleveland State University

Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, vice president for research and innovation at the University of Michigan

Dr. James Holloway, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of New Mexico

Public interviews of the finalists will begin on Monday, Feb. 12. Campus forums and open houses with each candidate will be held on every campus in the university system.

A full schedule can be found here.

The university is trying to fill the position of former President Joan Gabel, who left the University of Minnesota in the summer of 2023 to become the chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh.

Former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger has served as interim president since that time.