University of Minnesota names three presidential finalists

Buildings stand on a university campus
The University of Minnesota Medical School’s Mayo Memorial Building and Malcolm Moos Health Sciences Tower on the university’s East Bank campus.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

The University of Minnesota has named three finalists for the job of president of the university system and the Twin Cities campus.

The university’s Board of Regents whittled down the number of candidates from four to three in a meeting Friday. 

“This is the first time at least in modern history that the university will have more than one candidate in the public phase for president of the University of Minnesota, so that's a really big deal,” said Brian Steeves, the executive director of the Board of Regents.

The finalists are:

Public interviews of the finalists will begin on Monday, Feb. 12. Campus forums and open houses with each candidate will be held on every campus in the university system.

A full schedule can be found here.

The university is trying to fill the position of former President Joan Gabel, who left the University of Minnesota in the summer of 2023 to become the chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh.

Former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger has served as interim president since that time.

