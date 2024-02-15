St. Paul's Gothard named national school superintendent of the year

A national superintendents organization on Thursday named Joe Gothard, the head of St. Paul Public Schools, as its national superintendent of the year.

Gothard, 52, has served as superintendent in St. Paul since 2017. Before that, he led the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District.

In January, Gothard was named a finalist for the superintendent’s job in Madison, Wis., his hometown, where he began his career as a teacher and principal.

Applicants for the award from AASA, formerly the American Association of School Administrators, were evaluated on communication, professionalism, community involvement and meeting the needs of students, the organization said.

Gothard accepted the award during the group’s conference in San Diego.