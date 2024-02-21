Microsoft has purchased land from Xcel Energy in Becker for a future data center.

The tech giant bought about 295 acres in the city of Becker for about $17.7 million, according to public data from the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

Xcel spokesperson Kevin Coss confirmed the sale, and said Xcel is pleased the effort to bring a data center to Becker is moving forward. He said it will “bring investment and jobs to the area, providing the economic development the community has been seeking.”

Data centers are large buildings that house computer data storage systems. They require substantial amounts of electricity.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Microsoft has not released any details of its plans. A spokesperson declined to comment.

Becker is undergoing an economic transition, as Xcel retires the Sherco coal-fired power plant over the next several years.

Mayor Tracy Bertram called the Microsoft sale “absolutely a wonderful thing” that will generate economic growth for the community. She said Becker is a good fit for the project.

“We have land, and we have power and transportation, and we have the the ability to to assist,” Bertram said.

Xcel is currently building a solar project next to the Sherco plant that will be the largest in the Upper Midwest, as well as adding new transmission lines.

Last year, Google canceled its plans to build a data center in Becker. But, state regulators approved Xcel’s sale of about 350 acres in Becker to Elk River Technologies for a similar project.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is planning a $700 million data center in Rosemount.