Kowalski’s Markets closing its grocery store in Eagan

Kowalski’s Markets is permanently closing its grocery store in Eagan this weekend.

The store is located on Diffley Road just east of Interstate 35E. It will close for good at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Kowalski’s in Eagan opened in 2008. In a statement Friday announcing the closure, the company said that location has never been profitable.

“We do not take this decision lightly,” Kris Kowalski Christiansen, Kowalski’s CEO, said in the news release. “We have done business in and partnered with the wonderful Eagan community for 16 years. The customers who made us a part of their lives were well-loved by our staff; many amazing friendships were forged during our time in Eagan. To everyone who called the Eagan market ‘my Kowalski’s,’ my family and I say, ‘thank you.’”

The chain is planning to open a new store at Southdale Center in Edina later this year. Andrew Krueger | MPR News.

All employees at the Eagan store “are being offered positions within our company at their current status, pay and benefits at other locations, including two new locations opening in 2024 and 2025,” Kowalski Christiansen said. “We appreciate their many bold, concerted efforts to make Eagan a success in every way possible.”

With the closure, and until the new locations open, there will be 10 remaining Kowalski’s stores in the greater Twin Cities area.

