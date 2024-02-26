Weather

Spring in February: Temperatures soar across southern Minnesota

MPR News Staff
People are enjoying on the lake
Olive, Charlotte, Allie and Stella, students from Washburn High School, enjoy the warm weather as they walk and tube at Lake Harriet on Monday in Minneapolis.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Temperatures soared into the 60s and even a few 70s across much of southern Minnesota on Monday — a spring-like start to what’s shaping up to be a wild weather week across the state.

By mid-afternoon Monday, the National Weather Service reporting station at Austin had climbed to 72 degrees. It was 70 at Albert Lea; 69 at Fairmont; 68 at Rochester, Waseca and Owatonna.

A runner enjoys the warm weather
A runner enjoys the warm weather around Lake Harriet at sunset on Monday in Minneapolis.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The Twin Cities saw the warmest February day with 65 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, breaking the previous record of 64 set in 1896, according to MPR News chief meteorologist Paul Huttner.

Even amid what’s been an exceptionally, unusually mild winter — remember the golfing in January? — Monday’s balmy conditions stood out.

It was the first day in the 60s in the Twin Cities since mid-November, prompting many people to get out and enjoy the warmth.

This shot of mild air won’t last, with a storm system set to bring snow and much, much colder air to the region for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

But that cold snap won’t last long, either. Temperatures are expected to rebound into the 60s — and maybe even a few 70s — across much of Minnesota next weekend.

Sunset at Lake Harriet
Sunset at Lake Harriet on Monday in Minneapolis
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

