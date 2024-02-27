Minnesota weather whiplash: From record highs Monday to snow and school closures Tuesday

After record high temperatures across much of the region on Monday, a winter storm was pummeling parts of northern Minnesota with heavy snow and gusty winds on Tuesday.

Some schools and universities in northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota canceled classes Tuesday amid deteriorating driving conditions.

Winter storm warnings are in effect through Tuesday evening from the Red River Valley northeast to Bemidji, Roseau and International Falls.

The National Weather Service said some communities in the warning area could see more than a half-foot of snow along with winds gusting to 45 miles per hour.

Light snow and plunging temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of Minnesota later Tuesday. Subzero wind chills are expected statewide by Wednesday morning.

Find forecast details on MPR Weather's Updraft blog.

School closures

The snow and poor driving conditions prompted a number of school closures or moves to e-learning.

School districts closed Tuesday include Crookston, Fargo, Lake Park-Audubon, Marshall County Central, Thief River Falls, Warroad and West Fargo.

Bagley, Fosston, Hawley, Moorhead and Red Lake Falls schools moved to online learning for the day.

Minnesota State University-Moorhead, the University of Minnesota-Crookston and North Dakota State University canceled classes Tuesday. Concordia College in Moorhead moved to an e-learning day. The University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks was opening late Tuesday morning, at 10 a.m.

There were no reports of widespread school closures in southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts Twitter pages, as well as on its website.

If you’re planning to fly from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online: