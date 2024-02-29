14 people cited for trespassing during protest at governor's home in St. Paul

Fourteen protesters were cited for trespassing during a protest against the Israel-Hamas war on Wednesday evening at the governor’s temporary home in St. Paul.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the protesters climbed the fence at Eastcliff mansion, where Gov. Tim Walz and his family are living during renovations to the governor’s residence. About a hundred people had gathered to call on the state to cut financial ties with Israel, ahead of Wednesday’s State Board of Investment meeting.

Activists want the board to pull about $3 billion in funding from companies with ties to Israel. The board controls state pension accounts and other investments; millions of dollars are invested in companies with ties to Israel.

Walz is a member of the board, along with top state officials including State Auditor Julie Blaha, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Secretary of State Steve Simon.

Wyatt Miller is a member of the Minnesota Anti-War Committee, the group that organized Wednesday’s protest. He said the protesters who climbed the fence staged a sit-in on the lawn before state troopers stepped in.

“People are really, really upset, and rightfully so … to have our state pension money being invested in this way, and being complicit in this unimaginable scale of atrocity being committed in Gaza by the Israeli occupation forces,” Miller said.

Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Jill Frankfurth said in a statement that officers cited and released those who climbed the fence at Eastcliff around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“We support the right to exercise ones’ First Amendment rights, but jumping a fence and trespassing on private property is not the way to do that,” Frankfurth said. “This type of behavior will not be tolerated and enforcement action will be taken.”

Frankfurth said there were no reports of use of force or injuries. The St. Paul Police Department also sent officers to the scene.

For months, activists calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war have called on the State Board of Investment to step in. After protests at the board’s November meeting, Blaha said the board wouldn’t take immediate action to move the funds.

Activists planned to make public comments at Thursday’s meeting and bring supporters to attend.

Since the November protest, Miller said he’s been encouraged to see other governments taking action, including the Minneapolis City Council’s passage of a cease-fire resolution.

“It’s time for the state of Minnesota to catch up and start to take actions that will put us as a state on the right side of history,” Miller said.