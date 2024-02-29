Fire burns encampment in south Minneapolis; 2 people injured

Firefighters responded to a large fire at an encampment in south Minneapolis on Thursday afternoon.

The city of Minneapolis said in an update just after 1 p.m. that two people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene of the fire on the 1100 block of East 28th Street. That’s just east of Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Officials at the scene told MPR News that neither of the people injured were transported to a hospital.

Damage left by a fire at an encampment on the 1100 block of East 28th Street in south Minneapolis on Thursday. Nicole Neri for MPR News

The fire sent a thick plume of dark smoke into the sky over south Minneapolis, and left charred debris spread across the site that had been home to the Camp Nenookaasi encampment for about a month. Its residents moved to vacant lots there after being evicted from previous locations in south Minneapolis.

There was no immediate word on the cause of Thursday’s fire, or whether any neighboring buildings were damaged.

Fire officials called a news conference for later Thursday afternoon to provide more information.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.