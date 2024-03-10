Grassroots government in action on township day

Minnesota townships will hold their annual meetings on Tuesday to set tax levies and discuss local issues.

There are 1,777 townships representing 918,256 people, according to the Minnesota Association of Townships.

“Township Day 2024 will put grassroots democracy on display. “We encourage all residents to show up, express themselves, and weigh in on topics like their tax levy and local elections,” said Jeff Krueger, executive director of the Minnesota Association of Townships.

Townships are unique in setting property tax levies, said Steve Fenske, general counsel of the Minnesota Association of Townships. That’s because levies are set by direct vote during the meeting, not by elected officials.

Fenske says most townships operate on very small budgets.

"I think it's harder to spend money when you know that it's your neighbor's money and you know what they expect of you, and you're going to see them in the community and have to respond to them more directly than at other levels of government,” he said.

Added Fenske, “It is and remains a more responsive type of government because of its small size."

Many townships will also elect officers who carry out the business of running a township. Finding people willing to do the work is an ongoing challenge.

“It’s a thankless job,” said Fenske, of the township officials who mostly volunteer their time.

“They're not just attending meetings and voting. They may be out in the ditches helping to dig out a culvert; they may be operating equipment from time to time.”

Common issues at the township level are road maintenance or land use.

Issues Fenske expects will be raised this year include the rising cost of fire protection in many rural areas, and the way townships run elections.

"Townships have been able to vote by mail-in ballot for maybe 30 years. And it’s been a practice used in those townships for a long time,” Fenske said. “Given the political climate, there's some who want to return to in-person only and there’s others who want to keep the mail-in option. And that’s driving some discussion in townships."

Attendance at township annual meetings varies widely said Fenske, depending on the location and local issues.