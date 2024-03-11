State investigators back at site of Lutsen Resort fire this week

State fire investigators will be back at Lutsen Resort along Minnesota’s North Shore this week as they continue working to determine the cause of the massive fire that destroyed the resort’s main lodge last month.

The Feb. 6 fire leveled the landmark building that dated back to the 1950s. There were no injuries. The loss of the lodge prompted an outpouring of response from people who had stayed and celebrated events at the building over the decades.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s State Fire Marshal division said its investigators will be digging through the charred debris this week as “part of the ongoing investigation to confirm the origin of the blaze and determine what caused it.”

Smoke rises after an overnight blaze destroyed the Lutsen Lodge on the North Shore of Lake Superior, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Lutsen, Minn. Edward Vanegas via AP

“Lutsen community members will notice crews coming and going from the fire scene,” State Fire Marshal Daniel Krier said in a news release. “We are dedicated to preserving the integrity of the investigation, and we ask people to give us the space we need to complete this work.”

State officials said they can’t provide a timeline for how long the investigation may take.

A state inspection in July found seven code violations. The building’s owner repaired four of them, but authorities have not determined whether the remaining ones played a role in the fire.

Public access to the Lutsen Resort site continues to be restricted because of the investigation and the danger from unstable fire debris.