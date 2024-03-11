Vice President Kamala Harris plans visit to Twin Cities on Thursday

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the Twin Cities on Thursday. It will be her third visit to Minnesota since taking office.

The White House said Thursday’s visit — with the exact time and location yet to be announced — will be the sixth stop on Harris’ “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour that started in January.

The vice president is using the tour to criticize proposals for a national abortion ban, the White House said, as well as “calling on Congress to restore the protections of Roe, and urging attendees to continue using their voices and stay engaged in the fight for fundamental freedoms.”

Harris previously visited an electric bus manufacturing plant in St. Cloud in February 2023, and spoke at a roundtable on reproductive rights in St. Paul in October 2022.

President Joe Biden visited the Twin Ports of Duluth and Superior, Wis., in January to highlight infrastructure projects, including the Blatnik Bridge linking the two cities.

He also spoke at a farm near Northfield in November, and spoke at the Cummins Power Generation facility in Fridley last April.