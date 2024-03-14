Feds charge alleged gun buyer tied to killing of 3 Burnsville first responders

A federal grand jury has indicted the girlfriend of Shannon Gooden — the man who fatally shot three first responders in Burnsville last month before killing himself.

Prosecutors allege that Ashley Anne Dyrdahl purchased guns for Gooden, who was prohibited from buying firearms because of a felony conviction.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger is expected to brief reporters at about 11 a.m. regarding the investigation.

A source earlier confirmed to MPR News that a federal grand jury was convened to look into how shooter Shannon Gooden obtained firearms despite a 2008 felony conviction.

More details are expected later Thursday.