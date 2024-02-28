Fallen first responders remembered by loved ones as kind, courageous, selfless

Friends, family, community and city leaders will honor Burnsville police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth at a public memorial Wednesday at Grace Church in Eden Prairie.

What to know about the Burnsville memorial The memorial will be held at Grace Church in Eden Prairie starting at 11 a.m., followed by a procession from Eden Prairie through Burnsville.



The public memorial service will be streamed live from Grace Church in Eden Prairie. You can watch the service on MPRnews.org or listen live on the radio.

The three men were shot and killed Feb. 18 while responding to a call for help involving a man armed and barricaded in a home with seven children inside.

As friends and family grapple with the loss, the memory of the three first responders is etched in the hearts of those who knew them.

Ruge, 27, grew up near Wabasha and graduated from Wabasha-Kellogg Public School in 2015.

Late Burnsville Police Officer Matthew Ruge. Courtesy of the City of Burnsville

Ty Gaedtke is a high school friend.

“He’s one of those friends where no matter what problem you were having, he would drop everything to come and help you,” Gaedtke said.

Gaedtke says he and Ruge planned to see each other at a festival in Wabasha recently.

He says a few words come to mind when he thinks of his friend.

“Loyal, kind, heroic, obviously,” he said.

Ruge joined the Burnsville Police Department in April of 2020 and was part of the department’s crisis negotiations team as well as a physical evidence officer.

He earned a degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato where he graduated in 2018.

Elmstrand, who is also 27 years old, grew up near Cambridge and married his high school sweetheart, Cindy. They have two children together.

Late Burnsville Police Officer Paul Elmstrand. Courtesy of the City of Burnsville

Elmstrand was class president at Cambridge-Isanti High School and graduated with a criminal justice degree from the University of Northwestern-St. Paul in 2018.

In a statement, Elmstrand’s wife Cindy said he was “the most generous, loving, patient person I’ve ever known with the biggest smile. He had a servant’s heart and would drop everything to help someone who was in need.”

Elmstrand joined the Burnsville Police Department in August 2017 as a Community Service Officer. He was promoted to officer in July 2019 and was part of the department’s mobile command staff, peer team, Honor Guard and field training unit.

Close friend Mike Seafolk shared a statement with MPR News: “Paul was always a light in hard times, using his gifts to lift up those around him. Paul was truly the best of us.”

Late Burnsville Firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth. Courtesy of the City of Burnsville

Firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, who was 40 years old, grew up in Rochester and attended John Marshall High School.

Childhood friend Matt Arnold says he’s known Finseth since the second grade and describes him as a genuine and compassionate friend.

“He sacrificed his life, you know, because that was his duty, but also like, he was always that guy that was there for everyone else,” Arnold said.

Arnold says they both graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College.

Matt Arnold (left) and Adam Finseth at a social event. Arnold is Finseth's close childhood friend. They grew up in Rochester and attended John Marshall High School. Courtesy of Matt Arnold

Trey Fortner has gotten to know Finseth over the last couple of years. Their children are both cub scouts.

He says he wishes he knew Finseth longer.

Fortner recognizes the significant impact Finseth had on his life.

“It’s absolutely not a shock at all that you know, that he died trying to save somebody else. The guy was just selfless, and kind and light hearted and joyful,” Fortner said.

Finseth served as a Burnsville firefighter and paramedic since February of 2019 and was part of the public safety team’s SWAT unit and a member of Burnsville’s Health & Wellness Committee.

Finseth also served in the U.S. Army and completed two tours in Iraq.

He’s a father of two children.

In a statement, Finseth’s wife Tara said, “although our forever hero is no longer with us, his soul will live on through me, his children, family, friends and community.”

Flowers, balloons and other momentos cover the front of a firefighter-paramedic vehicle outside Burnsville City Hall following a procession that escorted Officers Paul Elmstraon Feb. 20. Tim Evans for MPR News

Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth were part of the public safety team that responded to a report of a domestic situation in a house just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18 in Burnsville.

Seven children, ages 2 to 15, were in the house.

According to the BCA, when police arrived, they spoke with 38-year-old Shannon Gooden who refused to leave the home but said he was unarmed and had children inside.

A previously released warrant said Gooden at one point “retreated into a bedroom and barricaded himself.”

The BCA says at about 5:26 a.m. Gooden opened fire on the officers inside the home without warning, firing more than 100 rifle rounds.

Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth were killed during the response. Finseth was shot while trying to aid the officers. Sgt. Adam Medlicott was wounded and survived.

Families of the three first responders have planned private funerals.