Minneapolis City Council overrides Frey’s veto on ordinance boosting rideshare driver pay

The Minneapolis City Council overrode Mayor Jacob Frey’s veto of an ordinance that will raise pay and offer more protections to rideshare drivers.

At a Thursday meeting, council members voted to override the veto 10-3.

The ordinance will boost rideshare driver pay to 51 cents per minute and $1.40 a mile, with a minimum of $5 for each fare. It will also require that 80 percent of any fees for canceled rides be paid to drivers and exempt tips from minimum compensation. It would go into effect on May 1.

Supporters say it would ensure that drivers are paid at least as much as is required by the city’s minimum wage policy.

But the companies say it would make the services too expensive for many riders. Lyft said in a statement last week that the ordinance “ignores economic reality” and could make rides more expensive for many riders. The company threatened to stop serving Minneapolis and possibly the whole state if the ordinance passes.

Frey said the rideshare companies, Uber and Lyft, should have been consulted while the ordinance was being crafted.

“I don’t care about their bottom line,” Frey said of the rideshare companies. “I do care about having this service in the city, I do care about getting drivers paid more money, and I do care that the service itself is actually affordable for the people who need it.”

The ordinance largely mirrors one passed by the council last year that was vetoed by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. That one did not get the necessary votes to override the veto.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.