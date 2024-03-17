Second man indicted in ‘Oz’ ruby slipper theft

A federal grand jury has indicted a second person in connection with the theft nearly two decades ago of a pair of ruby slippers worn in “The Wizard of Oz.” Jerry Hal Saliterman, 76, of Crystal made his initial court appearance Friday in St. Paul.

The indictment, unsealed Sunday, does not include details about Saliterman’s alleged role in the theft, or how he may have been associated with Terry Jon Martin.

Martin admitted stealing a pair of the famous shoes from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, the hometown that he shared with the actor, who died in 1969. She wore several pairs of the red-sequinned shoes during the making of the 1939 film.

Saliterman is charged with a felony count of theft of a major artwork. He also faces a count of witness tampering for allegedly threatening to “distribute sex tapes” of a woman in an effort to prevent her “from communicating information to the FBI relating to the theft.”

Terry Jon Martin, who pleaded guilty to stealing a pair of ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz," is wheeled out of the federal courthouse in Duluth after his sentencing hearing on Jan. 29 by his attorney, Dane DeKrey. Martin, who is chronically ill and only has a couple months to live, will not have to serve time in prison for the crime. Dan Kraker | MPR News

In January, U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz sentenced Martin, who is receiving hospice care, to time served after the 77-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing the shoes.

Saliterman arrived in court late Friday afternoon in a wheelchair and used an oxygen tank to aid his breathing.

During the hearing Saliterman answered in the affirmative when Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright asked if he understood his rights and the terms of his release.

Saliterman was dressed in an orange jail uniform but left the federal courthouse in St. Paul with his attorney after promising to attend future hearings in the case. Prosecutors did not seek pretrial detention.

After the hearing, defense attorney John Brink said his client “hasn’t done anything wrong,” and plans to enter a not guilty plea.