MacKenzie Scott’s organization donates to eight Minnesota nonprofits, including Gender Justice and OutFront

Eight Minnesota organizations are getting large donations from Yield Giving, the philanthropic organization run by MacKenzie Scott.

Seven of those organizations are getting $2 million each, and the other is getting $1 million.

Among the Minnesota nonprofits chosen was Gender Justice, which works on issues around gender, gender identity or expression or sexual orientation.

In a statement, Gender Justice Executive Director Megan Peterson said, “With a conservative legal movement threatening our fundamental rights here in Minnesota, North Dakota, and across the United States, this gift could not come at a more crucial time. We are incredibly grateful and humbled by this recognition from Yield Giving and Lever for Change.”

Lever for Change helped to evaluate and assess the applicants.

The Yield Giving Open Call got more than 6,000 applicants for the awards. Across the country, 361 nonprofits were chosen.

OutFront Minnesota, which works for LGBTQIA+ equity in the state, received a $2 million award.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for our organization at a time when Minnesota continues to reshape the national narrative around LGBTQ+ rights,” Kat Rohn, Executive Director of the organization, said in a statement. “We look forward to thoughtfully working with our board, staff, and community partners to ensure that this opportunity can bolster our shared efforts and build a foundation for continuing change to benefit our state’s diverse communities.”

The Minnesota organizations getting $2 million awards are:

Dream of Wild Health received a $1 million award.

Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Her organization Yield Giving has donated more than $17 billion since 2019.