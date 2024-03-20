Minneapolis Uber, Lyft driver pay ordinance may face reconsideration vote next month

A Minneapolis City Council member is expected to introduce a notice that could lead to reconsideration of the city’s new rideshare driver ordinance when the council meets Thursday. The notice from council member Andrea Jenkins states the reconsideration would be in front of the council next month.

Supporters of the ordinance said it ensures drivers are paid at least as much as is required by the city’s minimum wage policy.

Mayor Jacob Frey, who says he supports increased pay and protections for drivers, vetoed the ordinance saying the council should have consulted with rideshare companies during the process of drafting the ordinance.

The council overrode the veto last week. Jenkins was one of 10 council members who voted to override the veto.

Rideshare drivers celebrate as the Minneapolis City Council votes to override Mayor Jacob Frey’s veto during a special meeting in the Minneapolis Public Service Center on March 14. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Frey praised the newly-announced effort to reconsider.

“Thus far, the Council has been unwilling to engage all relevant parties in developing the ordinance they pushed through,” he said in a statement. “But there has been and still is room for compromise to ensure drivers who rely on rideshare services for a paycheck get a raise and riders who rely on the service can continue getting around our city.”

Rideshare companies Uber and Lyft have said they plan to pull their services when the current ordinance goes into effect on May 1. A spokesperson for the mayor says in the meantime, Frey is convening discussions with rideshare company officials, drivers and other stakeholders.

Some Minnesota lawmakers are considering a statewide solution that would improve compensation and protections for workers without losing the industry entirely.