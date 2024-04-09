At Minneapolis’ Karmel Mall, Muslims prepare to celebrate end of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr

Karmel Mall in Minneapolis bubbled with energy on Tuesday afternoon as hundreds of Muslim Minnesotans flocked to the shopping center to complete to-do lists ahead of sunset, which would mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the start of Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday.

“It’s the Islamic version of Christmas,” said Jamaal Farah, owner of Happy Khalifa Barber Shop. “You know, everybody’s happy. We give each other gifts, we exchange gifts. It’s a happy time.”

Men packed his small shop for fresh haircuts. Down the hall, people shopped for new clothes and sweets, and visited services to send money to family abroad. Dozens of women and girls sat in different shops to get intricate henna designs drawn on their arms.

“It’s like one-stop shopping over here,” said Farah.

Jamaal Farah, owner of Happy Khalifa barber shop, poses for a portrait as people prepare at for the celebration of Eid Tuesday, at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis. Nicole Neri for MPR News

The shopping center on Minneapolis’ Lake Street is filled with over 100 businesses operated by Somali Minnesotans and other East Africans. It includes a mosque on the third and fourth floors, splitting prayer spaces for men and women, making it also a go-to for Muslim shoppers ahead of Eid.

Ammarah Sadiq shopped for a modest dress at Karmel alongside her husband and young child.

“This is the biggest place where you can get abayas,” she said. “They keep updated with trends and fashions.”

A woman shows her henna as people prepare at for the celebration of Eid Tuesday, at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Sadiq grew up celebrating Eid with her family in India, with everyone gathering at her grandmother’s home following the morning prayer, called Eid Salah. But this year was her first wearing a hijab and adopting looser-fitting garb, as called for by Islam. She said being in community helped her feel more comfortable doing so.

“I would wear hijab, like this kind of outfit, to the masjid, but have a problem with it outside just because, you know, experiences not being treated the same way or just judged in a way. So that always held me back,” Sadiq said. “But then, at some point, I was like, I need to accept me first and then people, if they truly value the relationship we have, they will stick around.”

A group of women shop for clothes at Karmel Mall as people prepare for the celebration of Eid Tuesday, at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis. Nicole Neri for MPR News

There are about 200,000 to 250,000 Muslims in Minnesota, according to an estimate by the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Many at Karmel shared plans to enjoy Eid on Wednesday with family and friends. After 30 days of daytime fasting for Ramadan, Eid centers food — brunches, biscuits and halwa, paired with coffee, tea and fruit drinks.

“Breaking fast is always fun, you know, just having everyone come together, sharing,” said Khadija Ali, who had recently moved to Maryland and returned to celebrate the holiday with her family in Lakeville.

A man holds a bag of Somali Halwa, a spiced sweet popular during Eid, and a bag of biscuits as people prepare at for the celebration of Eid Tuesday at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Ali said a major part of Ramadan is reflection and connecting with your spirituality.

High school senior Shamso Mohamed said she looks forward to Ramadan and Eid every year.

“It’s always a big celebration. We get to see our family. We get to see our friends, you know, eat good food. Have a good time,” Mohamed said with a smile.