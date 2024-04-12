Police remove 101 cats from Crosby home

Authorities removed more than 100 cats on Thursday from a home in the north-central Minnesota city of Crosby, about 15 miles east of Brainerd.

Crosby Police Chief Michael Van Horn said his department received reports of animal cruelty and neglect, hoarding and unsafe living conditions.

Police searched the home on Thursday with investigators from the Minnesota Federated Humane Societies. Inside, they found and removed 101 cats.

Some were already deceased, but 93 others were taken to the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud. Executive Director Marit Ortega said it’s the largest number of cats they’ve taken at once.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

One of the 93 cats was microchipped and they were able to contact its owner, Ortega said.

These cats were among 101 that police removed from a Crosby home on Thursday and taken to the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud, where staff are assessing them. Courtesy Tri-County Humane Society

“They had been missing their cat for seven years, and they were absolutely thrilled to be reunited with it,” she said. “They actually drove down last night and came and got their cat back.”

Humane society staff have been working overtime to assess and vaccinate the cats, give them food and fluids and treat them for fleas. Some required medication for respiratory infections, Ortega said.

The humane society will wait five days before putting the cats up for adoption to see if anyone claims them. Anyone from the Crosby area who is missing a cat can call 320-252-0896.

In the meantime, people can visit the cats at the humane society and put a deposit down if they’re interested in adopting, Ortega said. She said they’re also accepting donations of money, cat food or litter.