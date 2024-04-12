Authorities ID man fatally shot as deputies attempted to serve warrant in Minnetonka

Authorities on Friday released the name of a man who was fatally shot on Wednesday in Minnetonka as sheriff’s deputies attempted to execute an arrest warrant.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said 28-year-old Clint Hoyhtya died from multiple gunshot wounds at the home on East Crestwood Drive. The medical examiner said the wounds were not self-inflicted.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continues to investigate the incident, which also left two deputies injured. Authorities have not said whether Hoyhtya was the subject of the warrant.

The gunfire happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday as deputies executed the warrant at the home in a neighborhood just west of Interstate 494, and south of Excelsior Boulevard.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said the deputies encountered an armed individual who died in an exchange of gunfire.

Two deputies were wounded in the incident. Authorities said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Deputy Christopher Heihn. Courtesy of Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office

One of the deputies, who was hospitalized for treatment of a gunshot wound, was identified by the sheriff’s office on Friday as Christopher Heihn. He was released from the hospital on Thursday.

Authorities said Heihn has been with the sheriff’s office since 2016, and previously served for 13 years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

The other injured deputy, who was treated at the scene, has not been identified.

Authorities have not yet released further details about the incident.