Mood of the Nation: Angry

Nine in ten Americans can name either a recent news event or something about American politics that made them angry, while only half could identify a recent news event or something about American politics that made them proud, according to the McCourtney Institute for Democracy’s latest Mood of the Nation Poll.

It was conducted with 997 American adults from Jan. 11 to 17.

In addition, when asked how angry or proud whatever they had identified made them feel, 46 percent of respondents said they felt “extremely angry,” over double the percentage who indicated feeling “extremely proud.”

Most Americans can identify something in politics or the news that makes them angry

Half of respondents were asked, “What is there about American politics today that makes you feel angry?” and the other half were asked, “What has recently been in the news that makes you feel angry?”

Responses to the two questions were similar and, in both cases, wide ranging.

What has recently been in the news that makes you feel angry? “Everything that Biden and the Democrats do!” — 75-year-old white male Republican from Texas

“People defending Trump’s right to be on the ballot, saying that he’s not an insurrectionist.” — 20-year-old white female Democrat from Florida

Taken all together, the most common set of responses mentioned President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump or their respective political coalitions, adding up to nearly one quarter of all responses. This included:

14 percent of all respondents, including 28 percent of Democrats, who referred to “Trump, Republicans and the right” with 10 percent of all respondents specifically mentioning former President Trump

10 percent who mentioned something having to do with “Biden, Democrats and the left,” including 22 percent of Republicans, with 7 percent of all respondents specifically mentioning President Biden

Other common points of anger? One in five mentioned a domestic issue or policy, including immigration or border control (mentioned by 5 percent of respondents), the economy (3 percent) and crime (2 percent).

An additional 12 percent of respondents mentioned a violation of democratic principles, including partisan division (6 percent), corruption (3 percent) and dishonesty (2 percent).

What is there about American politics today that makes you feel angry? “The vitriol and failure to listen to or hear voices in opposition.” — 60-year-old white female Independent from Wisconsin

“We are divided. We don’t listen or respect each other as human beings.” — 48-year-old Black female Democrat from New Jersey

Half cannot name something that makes them proud

Half of respondents were asked, “What is there about American politics today that makes you feel proud?” and the other half were asked, “What has recently been in the news that makes you feel proud?”

Responses to the two questions were similar. Taken together, nearly half came up empty: 44 percent indicated “nothing” made them proud, and another 3 percent indicated “don’t know.”

Half of all respondents could identify something in the news or politics that made them proud, naming a wide variety of topics.

“Principles of democracy” was the most common category of things people mentioned as inspiring pride (10 percent overall). This category included mentions of democracy itself (6 percent of all responses) as well as freedom (3 percent) and, much less often, unity.

What is there about American politics today that makes you feel proud? “The integrity of the United States, the value of freedom from oppression.” — 61-year-old Hispanic female Independent from Florida

“Historic climate investments, student debt cancellation, increasingly progressive Democratic party.” — 19-year-old Hispanic male Democrat from Massachusetts

Taken together, nearly as many mentioned Mr. Biden, Mr. Trump or their respective political coalitions:

Overall, 5 percent mentioned feeling proud about something related to “Trump, Republicans and the right.” This included 14 percent of Republicans, 10 percent of whom specifically mentioned Mr. Trump.

Overall, 4 percent mentioned feeling proud about something related to “Biden, Democrats and the left.” This included seven percent of Democrats, with two percent specifically mentioning Mr. Biden.

Next most common were mentions of domestic issues and policies, noted by 7 percent. This category was led by mentions of the economy (2 percent).

What has recently been in the news that makes you feel proud?

“The Presidential Primaries and Trump wining Iowa.” — 36-year-old Black male Republican from Oregon

“News about Gen-Z engaging in advocacy, especially around the genocide in Gaza.” — 25-year-old white female Independent from Minnesota

How angry and how proud are Americans?

In this poll the question of what in the news or about American politics made respondents either proud or angry was followed by another asking, “how proud (or angry) does that make you feel?”

By any measure, Americans are angry. Only 10 percent answered “nothing made me angry.” Nearly half, 46 percent, indicated they were “extremely angry.”

Unlike most polling results reported in recent years, this is a case where members of the two major political parties poll nearly identically: Similar proportions of Republicans and Democrats feel extremely angry (50 percent and 45 percent) and virtually identical proportions feel extremely proud (24 percent and 25 percent). Of course, as noted earlier, the kinds of things that make each either angry or proud are quite different.

What is there about American politics today that makes you feel angry?

“Failure to deal with important issues such as immigration and the budget.” — 82-year-old white male Republican from Missouri

“The pushback against people’s personal choices regarding bodily autonomy.” — 23-year-old white female Democrat from Louisiana

The most striking difference in levels of anger among the demographic groups that we looked at is between the generations. Younger generations are somewhat prouder than older generations, and older generations are notably angrier than younger. Fifty-seven percent of Baby Boomers say they are “extremely angry,” compared to 48 percent of Generation X, 38 percent of Millennials and 32 percent of Generation Z.

The survey was conducted by Penn State’s McCourtney Institute for Democracy and analyzed by the APM Research Lab. Detailed results of the survey findings, along with survey methodology and transparency disclosures, are available here.