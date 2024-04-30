U of M buildings remain closed as anti-war protests continue on campus

University of Minnesota officials say buildings along Northrop Mall on the Twin Cities campus that were closed Monday afternoon will remain closed Tuesday.

That includes Coffman Memorial Union, where protesters Monday set up tents on the lawn outside.

Other buildings closed include Walter Library, Northrop Memorial Auditorium and the Weisman Art Museum, along with several classroom and laboratory buildings. Away from Northrop Mall, other buildings on the East Campus are accessible only with U Cards.

Protesters are calling on the school to divest from weapons manufacturers and companies tied to the Israeli military. They also want the school to end study abroad programs in Israel as anti-war protests continue into a second week.

Monday was the last day of classes at the U. Tuesday and Wednesday are slated as study days and exams are scheduled to start Thursday.

Nine people were arrested for trespassing last week after organizers set up an encampment on campus, which university officials said violated campus policies.

On Monday evening, police gave dispersal orders at the current encampment where more than 30 tents stand, prompting protesters to link arms around the grassy area in front of Northrop Memorial Auditorium. As of Tuesday morning, the encampment was still in place.

This is a developing story. More reporting to come.