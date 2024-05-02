Time to join the pack: How to watch the Timberwolves in the NBA playoffs

If you’re just now hearing about the hype with the Timberwolves, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

This is the first time in 20 years that the Timberwolves have made it to round 2 of the playoffs.

The Wolves swept the Phoenix Suns in four games.

For the past two seasons, Minnesota was knocked out of contention in the first round, including in 2023 in a five-game series against the now defending champions, the Denver Nuggets.

They’ll face off against the Nuggets for the next round in the playoffs.

One additional note: head coach Chris Finch had to leave the last game in the fourth quarter after an accidental run-in with Wolves guard Mike Conley, causing a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee. Finch is recovering from surgery he had on Wednesday.

The team is planning for Finch to be with them in Denver to begin their Western Conference semifinal series and is considering seating configurations that would allow him to safely be on the bench during games.

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch holds his knee after colliding with Timberwolves guard Mike Conley during the second half of Game 4. The Timberwolves won 122-116, taking the series 4-0. Ross D. Franklin | AP File

Where will the games be played?

The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference, so the No. 2 seeded Nuggets will have the home court advantage for the series.

The first game is set for Saturday in Denver, and the second matchup is again in Denver on Monday. The first match held in Target Center is on Friday, May 10, with game four set for Sunday, May 12, in Minneapolis.

After the fourth game, the next three in the series — May 14, 16 and 19 — alternate between Denver and Minneapolis as needed.

Start times of each game are still being determined.

Tickets are now on sale for home games at the Target Center. You can buy them at the Timberwolves website or call 612-673-1234.

Previous matchups between Timberwolves and the Nuggets

During the regular season, the two teams split their matchups down the middle, 2-2. Timberwolves won the first and third matchups, while the Nuggets won the second and fourth.

And if you’re wondering about home court advantage, the two teams also split their wins between locations, two for each.

How to watch at home

NBA playoff games will be broadcast on ESPN, TNT, NBA TV and ABC. The broadcast schedule for Minnesota and Denver aren’t yet set.

Radio broadcasts will be carried on KFAN 100.3-FM.

You can also watch NBA playoff games on streaming services like Hulu, Max, Fubo and Sling TV.

Fans celebrate during a playoff series watch party at Falling Knife Brewing Co. in Minneapolis on Sunday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News | File

Watch parties planned

Falling Knife Brewing in Minneapolis will host watch parties for each game and have a TV truck outside when weather permits.

Tom’s Watch Bar in downtown Minneapolis, located a couple blocks away from Target Center, is a space where Wolves fans can get together and cheer for their team at every game.

Another classic Timberwolves watch party location is Park Tavern in St. Louis Park. “Every time there is a game we host watch parties,” said a representative.

Headflyer Brewing, located in the Miller textile building in Northeast Minneapolis, will provide four screens and game audio for the matches.

Players Sports Bar in Duluth is a go-to bar for sports fans. More than 12 TVs stream live sports games, many will have the NBA playoff games.

Know of a good local spot that will host a watch party that we should add to our list? Tell us at tell@mpr.org