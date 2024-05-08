Minnesota Book Awards announces 2024 winners

The Minnesota Book Awards announced their 2024 winners on Tuesday.

The Kay Sexton Award was given to poet and author Bao Phi. This is awarded to a person or organization with a long-term commitment to promoting books, reading and literary activities in Minnesota. Phi is the author of “Thousand Star Hotel,” published by Coffee House Press.

Award-winning poet and activist Bao Phi. Courtesy photo

Other award winners include Emily Strasser for her nonfiction book, “Half Life of a Secret,” which told of her grandfather’s experience on the Manhattan Project.

Mona Susan Power was honored for “A Council of Dolls,” a work of historical fiction telling of three generations of Native women.

For a complete list of winners, visit the Minnesota Books Awards website.