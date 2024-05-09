Minnesota Senate approves tougher penalty for ‘straw purchasers,’ other restrictions off the table

The Minnesota Senate approved a bill Thursday boosting the penalty for purchasing a firearm for someone not legally allowed to have one on a party-line vote of 34-33.

The measure is likely the only gun restriction that will pass this legislative session. Sen. Grant Hauschild, DFL-Hermantown, told reporters that he wouldn’t support a bill that would require gun owners to lock, unload or store a firearm when it’s not in their possession, nor another that would require owners to report a firearm stolen within 48 hours.

Democrats hold a one-vote advantage in the chamber, so while the bills passed the Senate last week, they’re unlikely to advance this year.

“The safe storage bill isn’t something that I think makes sense for northern Minnesota,” Hauschild said. “A lot of folks have guns that they have on their porches or in their homes. In our area, we know how to handle our guns. And so I didn’t have any reason to support that legislation at this time.”

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, said the proposals would likely fall by the wayside.

“Sen. Hauschild has made it clear that he doesn’t support that piece of legislation,” Murphy told reporters on the Senate floor. “So we won’t be taking that up the session.”

Supporters have advocated for the changes to prevent firearms from falling into the hands of those who can’t have them and prevent gun injuries and deaths.

The bill setting higher penalties for providing firearms to those who can’t have them will move next to a conference committee. House and Senate lawmakers will hammer out differences between the two versions of the bill.

The policy would also add new requirements for the state in reporting firearms seizures and investigations. It would also expand the definition of a trigger activator.

Sen. Heather Gustafson, DFL-Vadnais Heights, carried the bill and said the provision on trigger activators stemmed from an ask from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

“They really wanted to include it, especially in the light of some of our law enforcement who tragically lost their lives at gunpoint,” Gustafson said. “This bill makes us all safer because it eliminates a tool that makes it easier to kill people. It also makes sure that guns stay out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.”

Republicans in the chamber voiced frustration about the move to add on to a bill that a GOP lawmaker originally carried. Some said they appreciated the effort to raise penalties for so-called straw purchasers but didn’t approve of the rest of the bill.

“I’m grateful that we were able to enhance the penalties for using a firearm against our peace officers and first responders. I think that’s good,” Sen. Michael Kreun, R-Blaine, said. “It’s really unfortunate that we had to insert into this bill an unconstitutional, divisive, controversial item for political reasons. That’s not what Minnesotans want.”

Gov. Tim Walz has said he would sign the bill if it reaches his desk.