In chaotic close, Minnesota lawmakers fail to pass projects bill, equal rights amendment

The Minnesota Legislature stumbled toward a tumultuous end late Sunday night in a chorus of shouting and snap votes in a final day sure to damage the ability of the parties to work in concert in the future.

Lawmakers wrapped up their last day of voting without approving a substantial borrowing plan to pay for construction projects or one to put an equal rights amendment before voters. The House and Senate will reconvene Monday for retirement speeches and other formalities before breaking for the year.

In an unprecedented display of discord, shouting rang through both chambers for much of the last hour – “point of order!” “follow the rules!” “you are out of line!” “this is not Russia!” ”absolutely shameful!” – with Democrats trying to speed up votes over the vociferous objections of Republicans. The presiding officers were shouted down but ignored the calls to stop the votes.

“Tensions are always high,” said Senate President Bobby Joe Champion after enduring 30 minutes of interrupted yelling about his refusal to recognize Republican motions.

Democrats, who have full Capitol control, rolled a slate of spending-related bills into one package and moved to pass it within minutes and with no debate.

“The way governance works in Minnesota has been degraded and will never be the same,” said House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring said with 10 minutes to go as a cash plan for construction projects emerged and was put up to a vote. It wasn’t accessible online before the vote.

The bill failed to get through the Senate in time, meaning nothing will result this year on the building front unless a special session gets called.

Among the other items decided in a final-day shakeout:

– A plan to set statewide standards on pay and job protections for ride-share drivers advanced to the governor.

– Legislation to authorize sports betting got set aside yet again.

– A framework to speedup issuance of cultivation licenses for retail cannabis growers got across the finish line.

Intense partisan disagreements erupted over the weekend and ultimately stalled the public infrastructure projects plan that requires a higher vote threshold to pass – and in this case Republican help – because it involves issuing debt. Typically, that’s the one expectation of an even-year legislative session.

Debates over budget bills stretched right up to the Legislature’s midnight deadline. Ultimately, legislative leaders said they had to decide which to pass and which to ditch to finish their business on time.

For the entire legislative session, Republican lawmakers said they’d been shut out of critical negotiations. Their frustrations grew more acute last month after DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, was arrested and charged with burglary for an incident at her stepmother’s home.

Republicans argued that Mitchell shouldn’t be allowed to cast deciding votes in the Senate, where Democrats hold a one-vote advantage. They repeatedly brought motions aimed at limiting Mitchell’s authority in the chamber or expelling her.

“We want to hold people up to the highest standard. You didn't see that happen,” said Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks. “That started to deteriorate the relationships quite a bit within the Senate. They just said, ‘Yep, you know, this was wrong.’ We just said, ‘This is wrong, and we'll work bipartisanly.’ We would have had a great end of session.”

Legislative leaders pointed fingers at one another on Monday morning and cast blame for the frantic close to the session.

It foreshadows campaign trail messages that will go live soon. The campaign filing period begins Tuesday. Control of the Minnesota House will be on the ballot – and the Senate might be on the line as well if one or more members resign for health, political or legal reasons.

Going into the legislative session, DFL leaders said their list of priorities was relatively short. It was meant to be a year focused on touching up the raft of changes they made last year.

After they took control of all three levers of power in 2023, Democrats moved dozens of wishlist items like guaranteeing legal access to abortion, boosting school funding, offering free meals for students and legalizing cannabis. They said they wanted to give state agencies time and resources to absorb the changes.

Early on, they approved fixes to the laws governing school resources officers and a tax bill that spurred confusion.

There was no threat of a state government shutdown if budget touch-up bills or a construction projects bill fell by the wayside. The Legislature set a two-year budget last year.

DFL leaders also touted their proposal to set statewide rideshare driver minimum wages and avert Uber and Lyft from leaving the state. The companies said they would leave the metro area this summer if a Minneapolis ordinance setting higher rates took effect.

