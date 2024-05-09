Celebrate mom with free fishing, a stinky flower, Prince, local art and more this weekend

In need of last-minute Mother’s Day plans? From the weird to the wonderful, we’ve curated a few ideas — some of them free.

Go fish

First and foremost, this annual Governor’s Fishing Opener coincides with Mother’s Day, so moms can fish without a license. Other anglers 16 years of age and older do need a license, and check the regulations from the DNR before you head to the lake.

It’s alive!

No, not Dr. Frankenstein’s monster. We’re talking about Horace the corpse flower! Get a sniff of the seldom-blooming plant for free at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory. Reporter Ellie Roth wrote all about it. Can’t make it? Check out the zoo’s live stream and maybe you’ll catch a visitor gagging due to Horace’s… unique… perfume. Need a little more zen? Throw on their live stream of the Sunken Garden instead for a beautiful background during brunch or breakfast in bed. There’s also an annual Mother’s Day Bonsai Show to enjoy.

The corpse flower is seen at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory on Thursday in St. Paul. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Purple Rain

Prince Rogers Nelson’s record “Purple Rain” turns 40 this summer. In honor of the anniversary, the High Priest of Pop’s accompanying outfit is on display at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul. Fans can check it out for free and learn about the ensemble’s history now through July 27.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

Fight like a mother

An exhibit opening and celebration by the same name is happening at ColorWheel Gallery in Minneapolis on Saturday from 1-7 p.m. More than two dozen local artist mamas will share their work. There’ll also be spoken word poetry, singing, snacks and more at the 9th-annual Fight Like a Mother event.

Picnic at The Arb

Head to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum to swoon over 40,000 gorgeous tulips and enjoy a picnic on the grounds. Boxed lunch orders are closed, but the Eatery will have brunch delights available.

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Courtesy photo via YourClassical MPR

Historic farmstead

Moms with a kid in tow get free admission to the Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River. Visitors can sow the garden, harvest spring greens and say hello to baby animals and their mothers.

Family Day at Mia

This Mother’s Day coincides with Family Day at the Minneapolis Institute Art where admission is always free. There’ll be themed crafts and family activities — including bouquet-making for mom. No pre-registration is required.

Art Fair at the Sculpture Garden

From 10-7 Saturday and 10-5 Sunday, wander among Spoonbridge & Cherry, Hahn/Cock and Geometric Mouse while enjoying a Mother’s Day-themed art fair. There’s also a botanical market and several food trucks. Free parking is available nearby at Dunwoody.

The Spoonbridge and Cherry in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Morgan Winston for MPR

Saint Paul Civic Symphony

Enjoy a moment of music with mom! At 1 p.m. Sunday, the Saint Paul Civil Symphony is performing its annual Mother’s Day Concert — and it’s free to attend at the Landmark Center.

Heading to an awesome event that’s not on this list? Share it with us at tell@mpr.org.