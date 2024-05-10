Audio postcard: Orchid season in the woods

With so much recent rainfall in Minnesota, the hunt for wildflowers is kicking off again. For Wildflower Chasers Kelly Povo and Phyllis Root, it was the start of orchid season.

“April was a good month for wildflowers. But we just didn’t get a chance to get out,” Povo said.

Our latest postcard comes from Houston County in southeast Minnesota, within the depths of a forest on the backside of a goat prairie. Among the many flowers, they found yellow bellwort and a couple of different orchids.

Yellow bellwort on the hillside of a goat prairie in Houston County. Courtesy of Kelly Povo

“Just seeing the leaves and knowing they're here makes me so happy,” Root said.

Povo and Root hiked up hills and under fallen trees to bring us their flowery findings on their most recent outing.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

A Snowy Orchis orchid in the woods of a goat prairie in Houston County. Courtesy of Kelly Povo