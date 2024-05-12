May Mental Health Month 2024
This mental health month, join Call to Mind with five new specials. Each public radio broadcast hour focuses on a timely mental health topic and explores emerging research, shares stories of people living with mental illness, and features interviews with top experts.
All Call to Mind programs are produced with a focus on identity representation and are available to public radio stations nationwide.
MPR News is broadcasting all of Call to Mind’s new specials Monday through Thursday.
Create a More Connected Minnesota
MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.