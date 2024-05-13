Minnesota semiconductor manufacturer awarded nearly $200 million in state, federal funding for expansion

Bloomington’s Polar Semiconductor is beginning a $525 million expansion that it says will double its output and create 160 new jobs.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and federal officials announced Monday that the facility is receiving up to $120 million in federal funding from the U.S. CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) and Science Act.

It’s the first Minnesota award from the law, which President Joe Biden enacted in 2022 to support U.S. semiconductor research and production.

“Minnesota has an established reputation as a leader in the growing high-tech economy,” Walz said in Monday’s announcement. “We have been consistent and creative in our support for companies like Polar Semiconductor that want to establish and grow their businesses here in Minnesota.”

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

Polar is getting another $75 million in state funding for the project.

“We are very pleased to announce this historic investment in Minnesota semiconductor manufacturing,” Polar president Surya Iyer said in the announcement. “Our expanded manufacturing facility will allow us to increase capacity and branch into innovative technologies to serve new customers and markets.”

Semiconductor chips are crucial for technology like cars, defense systems and electrical grids. Officials say expanding semiconductor production in the U.S. will reduce the supply chain’s dependency on foreign manufacturers.

In Minnesota, it’s a fast-growing industry: the state’s more than 150 semiconductor manufacturers added nearly 2,000 jobs over the last two years.