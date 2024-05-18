NBA Sunday: It's win-or-go-home for Wolves and Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

Denver; Sunday, 7 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves face off in game seven of the Western Conference second round. The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 115-70 in the last matchup. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 27 points, and Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 22 points.

The Nuggets have gone 10-6 against division opponents. Denver is ninth in the NBA with 33.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jokic averaging 9.5.

The Timberwolves are 12-4 against Northwest Division teams. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 9.2.

The Nuggets’ 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 11.4 per game the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 11.2 per game the Nuggets give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 26.4 points per game with 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 19.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 39.4 percent over the last 10 games.

Edwards is scoring 25.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 102.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 109.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets’ Vlatko Cancar: out (knee) and Timberwolves’ Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).