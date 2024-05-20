Charles Barkley asked: Where should he eat in Minnesota during Western Conference finals?

The Minnesota Timberwolves clinched a Game 7 win against the Denver Nuggets after a stunning comeback on Sunday night, advancing them to the Western Conference finals.

It prompted NBA analyst Charles Barkley, who said he had not been in Minnesota in “probably 20 years,” to ask star player Anthony Edwards for restaurant recommendations when he’s in town for the Western Conference finals, which start Wednesday.

“Yeah, Ima find your number through somebody. Ima send them to you,” said Edwards.

OK, maybe it hasn’t been 20 years. One fan on X said they saw Barkley in Minneapolis when U.S. Bank Stadium hosted the 2019 NCAA Final Four. But still, it’s an opportunity to highlight the best of Minnesota for an icon.

MPR News asked Timberwolves fans to weigh in on where to tell Barkley to eat. The list includes (but is not limited to) Minneapolis hot spots like Murray’s Steakhouse, Gai Noi, Chimborazo, Bar La Grassa and Young Joni.

Even celebrity chef Bobby Flay put in his two cents: Spoon and Stable in downtown Minneapolis.

The Timberwolves resurgence from as much as a 20-point deficit against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter of Game 7 was historic. According to the NBA, it’s the biggest comeback in the history of the NBA during a Game 7 playoff game.

The win also marks the first time the Timberwolves have made the Western Conference finals since 2004. It all came down to the team’s top-ranked defense, paired with shooting 39.2 percent from the floor.

“We said to ourselves all series long, ‘Our best is better than their best’,” said Timberwolves coach Chris Finch.