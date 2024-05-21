Multiple strong tornadoes possible through Tuesday evening

A tornado watch is in effect for most of southeastern Minnesota and includes the southern Twin Cities counties of Carver, Scott and Dakota. Severe storms with tornadoes are possible.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has designated the watch as a “particularly dangerous situation.” That means the threat of violent EF2 to EF5 long-track tornadoes exists.

The highest chance for storms around the Twin Cities is between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Here’s the tornado watch text from NOAA:

Tornado Watch Number 277 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 110 PM CDT Tue May 21 2024 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Iowa Northwest Illinois Southeast Minnesota Western Wisconsin * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 110 PM until 900 PM CDT. ...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION... * Primary threats include... Several tornadoes and a few intense tornadoes likely Widespread damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 90 mph likely Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 4 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...An increasingly volatile environment and very strong atmospheric winds are expected to yield an outbreak of severe storms including tornadoes and widespread damaging winds across the region through the afternoon and early evening. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 110 statute miles east and west of a line from 30 miles south southwest of Ottumwa IA to 50 miles northeast of Mankato MN.