BCA identifies man it says killed Minneapolis police officer

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the man who officials say killed Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell on Thursday.

The BCA on Saturday said 35-year-old Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed — who also died in the gunfire — was the gunman who killed the 36-year-old officer in the line of duty. Mitchell was responding to reports of a shooting when he was fatally shot.

Earlier Saturday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the cause of death for Mohamed, saying he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Both men were shot in front of an apartment building at 2109 Blaisdell Ave. on the city’s south side.

Officer Jamal Mitchell was fatally shot while responding to a call on Thursday in Minneapolis. Courtesy Minneapolis Police Department

A third person also died in Thursday’s gunfire. 32-year-old Osman Said Jimale was shot inside an apartment one block away. Four other people were injured, including another police officer and a firefighter.

Many of the details of the shootings are still unclear, and an investigation is ongoing.

Mitchell was among the police and emergency personnel who responded to a report of a double shooting near 22nd Street and Blaisdell Avenue just after 5 p.m. Thursday. The chaotic scene eventually spanned multiple blocks.

Law enforcement personnel gather on Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis on Thursday after a shooting that left three people dead, including a police officer. Ben Hovland | MPR News

According to BCA Superintendent Drew Evans, Mitchell found an injured person about a block away from the apartment and stopped to help. He was “ambushed” and shot while attempting to give medical aid, investigators said.

Mitchell is the first MPD officer fatally shot in the line of duty in more than 20 years.

Memorial arrangements for Mitchell have not yet been announced.

An official, verified donation platform to help Mitchell’s family was announced Friday afternoon by the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, Law Enforcement Labor Services and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.

Donations can be made online to the LELS Benevolent Fund.