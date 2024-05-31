Police officer killed in Minneapolis shooting remembered for heroism

Flags were at half-staff across Minnesota on Friday, a day after a Minneapolis police officer was fatally shot while responding to a call.

Officer Jamal Mitchell was one of at least three people killed by gunfire in the incident in Minneapolis’ Whittier neighborhood early Thursday evening. The suspected shooter was among the dead. At least four other people, including a police officer and a firefighter, were injured.

Mitchell is the first MPD officer fatally shot in the line of duty in more than 20 years. Speaking to reporters late Thursday night, Assistant Minneapolis Police Chief Katie Blackwell said he was a standout officer.

Law enforcement officers salute the flag-draped casket of fallen Minneapolis police Officer Jamal Mitchell as he is escorted to a waiting medical examiner's vehicle outside HCMC in Minneapolis on Thursday. Aaron Lavinsky | Star Tribune via AP

“He was courageous in every action that he did,” Blackwell said. “He was a wonderful human being. He had only been in our department about a year and a half, and he was exceptional in every way.”

Mitchell made a name for himself early in his time with the department. In February 2023, after just a few days on the job, he was recognized for helping an elderly couple out of a burning home in Minneapolis.

“He was a hero, a son, a father, a fiancé, and an officer who was so deeply committed to protecting and serving he would run towards danger when the rest of us would run in the other direction,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said.

Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell (right) is seen after helping rescue two people from a burning home in February 2023. Mitchell was fatally shot while responding to a call on Thursday. Minneapolis Police Department

Mitchell was one of several police and emergency personnel who responded to a report of a double shooting near 22nd Street and Blaisdell Avenue, just after 5 p.m. The chaotic scene spanned multiple blocks, and investigators said Thursday night that they were still working to determine what happened.

According to Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension superintendent Drew Evans, Mitchell found an injured person about a block away from the apartment and stopped to help. He was “ambushed” and shot while attempting to give medical aid, investigators said.

Officers returned fire. The suspect was injured and died at the scene; that person’s name has not been released.

In the apartment that police were initially called to, officers found two people shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene; another was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Outside the building, responders found a man with life-threatening injuries in a vehicle and transported him to the hospital.

Another police officer and a firefighter were injured in the gunfire. They were both treated at the hospital and released overnight.

Law enforcement personnel gather on Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis on Thursday night following nearby gunfire that left three people dead, including a police officer. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Evans said officials believe they know who the suspect is and will release more information soon. As of early Friday morning, officials said there have been no arrests in connection with the gunfire. They also said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Law enforcement shut down several blocks of Blaisdell Avenue, from Franklin Avenue to 24th Street, in the wake of the shooting on Thursday night. In addition to police and fire personnel, the FBI, Minnesota BCA and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office were among the other agencies who responded. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives St. Paul Field Division said its agents also responded to the scene.

Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags to fly at half-staff Friday in Mitchell’s honor. Speaking to reporters on Thursday night, Walz gave his condolences to Mitchell’s family and thanked the first responders.

“It’s a really hard job, and it’s really hard with lots of guns on the street,” Walz said. “Their families deserve to know they’re coming home. So deepest condolences, and an absolute commitment that this cannot be the norm.”

Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a news conference in Minneapolis on Thursday night. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Thursday’s shooting was the second in the state this year to claim the life of a first responder. Burnsville police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth were killed in February while responding to a domestic violence call.

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association Executive Director Brian Peters said Mitchell’s service will be remembered.

“The law enforcement community is devastated and mourning,” Peters said. “This officer exemplified unmatched dedication, bravery, and service in defense of the public. Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow officers as they navigate through this incredibly challenging time.”

The Minnesota BCA and the Minneapolis Police Department are continuing the investigation. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the names of the other people who died.