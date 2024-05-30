Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Crime, Law and Justice
Cari Spencer, Matt Sepic and Regina Medina
Updated:

Six including two officers reported injured after south Minneapolis shooting

Police cars at a crime scene
Police cars at a scene near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Blaisdell Avenue in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 30, 2024.
Matt Sepic | MPR News

Six people including two Minneapolis police officers were injured on Thursday evening, the department confirmed. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The scene was still considered an active shooting as of 6:55 p.m., according to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives St. Paul Field Division, which said its agents were responding.

The public should avoid the area, police said.

Dozens of police vehicles and multiple ambulances began responding to the area of Blaisdell Avenue and Franklin Avenue around 5:20 p.m.

Spring Lake Park Police Department received information of a possible active shooter near Blaisdell Avenue and 22nd Street at 5:20 p.m., a spokesperson said.

Blaisdell Avenue was closed from Franklin Avenue to 24th Street in the Whittier neighborhood of south Minneapolis.

It was not immediately clear if a suspect was in custody.

Around 7:15 p.m. police vehicles were arriving to Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis, where police tape blocked an entrance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

