BCA releases new details in shooting that killed Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released more details Sunday about the south Minneapolis shooting last week that left three people, including an officer, dead.

The BCA said Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell was the first to arrive on scene after responding to a report of a double shooting near 22nd Street and Blaisdell Avenue.

Mitchell said over the radio that he saw two men with injuries in the street. The BCA said one of those men was the alleged shooter, 35-year-old Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed. The BCA said the other person was a bystander who had been shot and whose name has not been released.

A photo of slain Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell is affixed to a memorial outside the 5th Police Precinct on Friday, May 31, 2024. Ben Hovland | MPR News

The BCA said Mitchell got out of his car and approached Mohamed, who was sitting next to a parked vehicle.

“Mitchell asked Mohamed if he was hurt and needed help. Without warning, Mohamed pulled out a handgun and shot Mitchell at close range. Mitchell fell to the ground, incapacitated,” the release from the BCA said.

MPD officers Nick Kapinos and Luke Kittock arrived on scene and saw Mohamed shooting Mitchell, according to the BCA report. They returned fire, shooting Mohamed. He died at the scene. Officer Mitchell died at the hospital.

The BCA is investigating that shooting and a related shooting: a homicide in an apartment building about a block away from where Mitchell was shot. Osman Said Jimale, 32, was shot in an apartment at 2221 Blaisdell Ave. Mitchell was shot outside of 2109 Blaisdell Ave.

The agency is reviewing body cam footage as well as squad car video as part of the investigation. It will present its findings without charging recommendations to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

The BCA said the bystander who was shot remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. A Minneapolis firefighter was also treated for injuries