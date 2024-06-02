Minneapolis police investigate a pair of weekend shooting deaths

Police are investigating two shooting deaths on Minneapolis’s north side after finding two men lying on the ground with gunshot wounds Saturday.

Police responded to the first report of a shooting at 11:30 a.m. on 34th Avenue North, between James and Knox Avenues, according to a press release from the department.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 25-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds lying outside of a vehicle. He was not breathing.

The scene was all too familiar for officers still processing a shooting just two days earlier on the city’s south side, which left three dead, including their colleague.

“This is the same way that Officer Jamal Mitchell found a suspect down just this past Thursday,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said.

The department’s public information officer, Sgt. Garrett Parten, added, “For many of these officers, there’s not been much of a break.”

Both men who were shot on Saturday received first aid on scene before being transported to the hospital where they were ultimately pronounced dead.

Sgt. Parten said the department has no strong reason to believe the incidents are related but will consider that in the investigation, due to the proximity of the shootings.