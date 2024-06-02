Tick and mosquito season off to a strong start in the Twin Cities

Abundant rainfall in April and May has led to a bumper crop of mosquitoes across parts of the Twin Cities. The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District reports the areas most affected are Anoka, Carver, northern Washington and northern Dakota counties.

It’s too early to tell if the trend will continue, said Alex Carlson, a spokesman with the agency.

“We’re well above the 10-year average in terms of the overall mosquito numbers. However, we’re trending very similar to where we were at this point last year,” he said. “So, it’s looking like, we may be in a similar pattern where we have a very, very active spring. And then from then on, it’ll depend on the rain and the rest of the weather throughout the season to see where we go from here.”

High mosquito numbers last spring declined throughout the summer months as drought conditions worsened.

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District also monitors for ticks and reported its first deer tick sighting in the metro months ago. But with the arrival of much warmer weather, Carlson said the number of adult ticks has increased rapidly throughout the metro. The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a similar trend across the state.

Elizabeth Schiffman, a vectorborne diseases supervisor, attributes the early start of the tick and mosquito season to the state’s unusual winter.

“Given that we didn’t have to wait for snow to melt and temperatures to warm up because we were already at those conditions, things started early, and things are definitely happening,” Schiffman said. “Ticks generally like to be out in similar weather to humans. So, we often run across each other in the springtime.”

She said planning before venturing outdoors is the key to lessening the risk of contracting mosquito and tickborne diseases.

“If you are going out into, especially a wooded or brushy area, don’t forget the mosquito repellent because it will also protect you against ticks,” she said. “Tick checks are still great, but repellent is really kind of the main tool that we recommend people use and be aware of to keep yourself safe.”