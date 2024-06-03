Minnesota Democrats split on war in Gaza, press for unity heading into November

Minnesota Democrats hold all statewide offices and control over all three levers of power at the Capitol. But party leaders are grappling with internal divisions that they worry could derail their path back to legislative majorities in St. Paul and unseat President Joe Biden.

The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party met for its endorsing convention over the weekend. And while they rallied together to offer support for U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s reelection, they clashed over resolutions urging a firmer federal response to the war in the Middle East.

Party leaders tallied their slate of policy advances over the last two years: funding for universal school meals, cementing abortion rights, boosting allowances to Minnesota schools and legalizing cannabis.

They warned that those changes could be rolled back if Democrats let up on campaigning ahead of the November election.

“We know that all of this progress is threatened if Republicans take control of even one part of Minnesota state government and the Minnesota House is on the ballot in 2024,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said. “We need you to have our backs.”

Democrats currently hold narrow majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate, as well as the governor’s office. But voters will determine whether those will stand or flip in favor of Republicans this fall. All 134 House seats are on the ballot; the potential for at least one state Senate special election could determine which party will be in power in January.

DFL delegates also stressed the importance of reelecting Biden. Party Chair Ken Martin said allowing former President Donald Trump to reclaim the White House could be deeply damaging.

“When we are divided and we allow [the] perfect to be the enemy of the good, we risk opening the door to an authoritarianism that cannot be stopped. That cannot happen,” Martin said. “Our ethos of solidarity tells me that we have no right to take that risk. We have no right to gamble with our democracy and risk the safety and well-being of so many.”

Demonstrators calling for a ceasefire gather outside of the 2024 DFL State Convention on Saturday in Duluth. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Outside the convention hall, hundreds of protesters who came from around Minnesota yelled out to delegates to take a firmer stand on the war in Gaza.

The party weighed and ultimately passed a resolution that would call for an immediate ceasefire, demand the release of hostages and allow humanitarian aid to be administered. But some delegates said the party should do more.

“We want our president to step forward and be a better candidate in November, and we're afraid of a Trump presidency too, we don’t want that,” said Asma Mohammed, an uncommitted delegate to the Democratic National Convention. “The only way we can avoid that is if we get a ceasefire.”

Ed Higgins of Columbia Heights holds a sign in support of divestment from Israel as a speaker voices the need to uphold treaty rights on Saturday in Duluth. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Delegates concerned about the war also promoted a challenger to Klobuchar. Ultimately, he came up short of the support needed to run from the floor and Klobuchar was endorsed in her run for a fourth term by an acclamation vote.

Bonnie Peterson of Two Harbors said she agreed that the Biden administration should take a firmer stand on the war but still planned to support his reelection bid.

“I think President Biden needs to do something about that. But I will be in President Biden’s corner no matter what,” Peterson said.

Delegate Joe Baratta of St. Cloud said he understood the concerns about the situation in Gaza, but worried about what it could mean if Democrats don’t stand with President Joe Biden.

“It’s a concern,” Baratta said. “I hope cooler heads prevail, and they realize there's a lot more at stake than just one thing.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks on Saturday in Duluth. Erica Dischino for MPR News
Demonstrators calling for a ceasefire congregate outside of the 2024 DFL State Convention on Saturday in Duluth. Erica Dischino for MPR News
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan speaks to the crowd on Saturday in Duluth. Erica Dischino for MPR News

During the three-day convention, Democrats also butted heads over tribal treaty rights, mining projects and a proposed resolution condemning antisemitism.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan told the more than 1,000 activists in attendance that it’s healthy for the party to disagree.

“We’re a big tent, y'all. And it can get real messy in here. But when we pull together for the greater good, we win, and win and win,” Flanagan said. “Some of you voted uncommitted in the primary. And that’s okay. Because we believe in democracy here. We can be ourselves and we can express our concerns, and then come together in a good way and move forward.”