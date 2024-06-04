Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Andrew Krueger

Slope failure forces closure of state highway in Twin Cities

A telephoto image of a road with orange signs indicating closure
A stretch of State Highway 13 in Mendota Heights, Minn. was closed Tuesday as crews inspected the site of a slope failure.
Andrew Krueger | MPR News

A section of state highway in the Twin Cities has been closed unexpectedly due to a slope failure.

The closure that started late Monday affects part of State Highway 13 in Mendota Heights, which traverses bluffs above the Mississippi River and Lilydale Regional Park.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said Tuesday that crews were still assessing the damage and figuring out a plan to repair the roadway. There was no immediate word on what caused the slide that’s affecting the road.

Highway 13 is closed between Sylvandale Road and Wachtler Avenue in Mendota Heights. Find updates on MnDOT’s 511 site.

The Mendota Heights Police Department said it would have extra patrols in the area as drivers find alternate routes around the closure.

