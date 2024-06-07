Fargo elections and Cass County primaries are June 11. Here’s what you need to know
Local elections in Fargo, N.D., are less than one week away.
Fargo residents can vote for city commissioners, school board candidates and park board commissioners and more on or before Tuesday, June 11.
Tuesday is also Cass County Primary Election Day in North Dakota, which includes votes for state senators and representatives, county commissioners, county attorney, county sheriff and judges.
North Dakota doesn’t have a formal voter registration process. All voters need to do is bring ID to the precinct voting site.
On election day, June 11, people can vote in person between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Find your polling location at casscountynd.gov/elections.
People can also vote early and in person beginning June 4 at the Cass County Courthouse, Casselton Days Inn, Hartl Ag Building at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, Holiday Inn, Northview Church and the Fargodome.
Cass County voters can mark their ballots at several polling locations throughout the county or by absentee ballot. Absentee ballots are only sent to people who have had their application verified by the Cass County Finance Office.
Fargo elections
City commissioner candidates
Mayor Tim Mahoney, Commissioner Dave Piepkorn and Commissioner Denise Kolpack’s terms expire in June 2026. Commissioner John Strand and Commissioner Arlette Preston’s terms expire in June. Both Strand and Preston are running for reelection and five other candidates are vying for those two open seats.
Michelle Turnberg
Nathan Pullen
John Strand (incumbent)
Arlette Preston (incumbent)
Fargo Public Schools Board of Education candidates
Terms last for four years. The board currently consists of Nikkie Gullickson, Seth Holden, Jim Johnson and Tracie Newman. Gullickson and Holden are running for reelection. Voters can choose up to four candidates.
Nikkie Gullickson (incumbent)
Seth Holden (incumbent)
Ryan Dodd
John Campbell
Paul Mohror
Jason Nelson
Park board commissioner candidates
There are two open seats and three candidates running to be on the board of the Fargo Park District. Candidates include:
Jerry Rostad (incumbent)
Cass County commissioner candidates
Keith Gohdes
Joel Vettel
Marty Johnson
Current commissioners include Chad Peterson, Tony Grindberg, Jim Kaptain, Duane Breitling and Mary Scherling.
Municipal judge candidates
Steve Dawson (incumbent)
West Fargo elections
People can view sample ballots at the North Dakota Secretary of State’s website.
Voting locations are open Tuesday, June 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and include Triumph West, Doubletree Inn, Red River Valley Fairgrounds Hartl Ag Building and the Hulbert Aquatic Center.
Early voting is at the Hartl Ag Building on from June 4-7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commissioners
Tyler Erickson
Rory Jorgensen
DeAnn Reed
Amy Zundel
John Severson
Voters can pick two. Current West Fargo commissioners include Mark Simmons, Roben Anderson, Brad Olson and Mandy George.
Park Board
Ryan Gellner (incumbent)
School Board
Dan Schaeffer (incumbent)
Patti Stedman
Trisha Page (incumbent)
Voters can pick three. Current commissioners include Jim Jonas and Jon Erickson, whose terms expire in 2026.
Ballot measure
Voters will be asked to choose yes or no on the following ballot measure:
“Shall the City of West Fargo publish the minutes of its governing body in the official city newspaper [the Fargo Forum] for the next four years?”
Cass County elections
Find polling locations and more information about absentee voting in Cass County on its elections website.
The North Dakota Secretary of State’s office has the county’s primary election candidate list on its website. It includes all candidates for for senators and representatives, county commissioners, county attorney, county sheriff and judges.
