Minneapolis shooting that killed MPD officer Mitchell claims fourth victim

Officials say a man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds on May 30 in Minneapolis has died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says Mohamed Bashir Aden died Friday morning at Hennepin County Medical Center after being shot inside an apartment building at 2221 Blaisdell Avenue on the city's south side. That’s the same place 32-year-old Osman Said Jimale was shot and killed.

Aden was 36 years old and lived in Columbia Heights.

The events of May 30 on the city’s south side have now claimed the lives of four people: Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell, the alleged gunman Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed, Jimale and Aden. Other people were also injured that night, including another police officer and a firefighter.

Create a More Connected Minnesota MPR News is your trusted resource for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversation to everyone - free of paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.

Mohamed, 35, had a warrant out for his arrest. He was not allowed to possess guns because he had been convicted in 2007 and 2008 of burglaries in Minnesota and in 2009 of tampering with a vehicle in Missouri.

A bail bond company had spent more than a year trying to track him down after he failed to appear at a court hearing on a weapons charge.

The memorial service for Mitchell is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating both the now-double homicide in the apartment on Blaisdell Avenue and the use-of-force incident that happened a short time later.