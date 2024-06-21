Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Crime, Law and Justice
Kirsti Marohn

Attorney: Wright County deputy was justified in fatal shooting of pipe-wielding man

Like this?

Log in to share your opinion with MPR News and add it to your profile.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Quick Read

Wright County Deputy Austin Feenstra shot 67-year-old Jeffrey Chapman during a traffic stop in St. Michael in March.

The Wright County attorney has decided a deputy was justified in fatally shooting a man during a traffic stop in March in St. Michael.

According to an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Wright County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Feenstra tried to pull over 67-year-old Jeffrey Chapman early morning March 2, allegedly for driving erratically.

The BCA said Chapman drove about two blocks, stopped his car, got out and walked toward Feenstra, holding what the deputy believed was a knife. It turned out to be a nine-inch metal rod. Feenstra fired his handgun, and Chapman died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds.

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes reviewed the BCA’s investigation, and determined Feenstra was justified in shooting Chapman.

In a statement, Lutes said Chapman’s behavior “placed Deputy Feenstra in a position where he had no choice other than using deadly force.” Chapman was within five feet of Feenstra, “lunging towards him with a weapon intending to stab him,” Lutes stated.

Absent the use of deadly force, Feenstra was “in immediate risk of being killed or greatly harmed” by Chapman, who was “about to stab him with an object Deputy Feenstra reasonably believed to be a knife,” Lutes stated. No criminal charges will be filed in the case.

Wright County sheriff’s deputies do not wear body cameras. The BCA did review squad camera footage of the incident.

Volume Button
Volume
Now Listening To Livestream
MPR News logo
On Air
MPR News