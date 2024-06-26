Hockey Hall of Fame 2024 inductees include Minnesotans Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl

Minnesota hockey legends Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell-Pohl will be among this year's inductees to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The two were teammates at the University of Minnesota, as well as on U.S. teams that won silver at the 2002 Olympics and gold at the 2005 world championships.

Darwitz most recently was general manager of Minnesota’s Professional Women’s Hockey League team. Wendell-Pohl is a scout for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It's the first Hall of Fame class to include two women's players since 2010 and the first ever to include two American women.

Natalie Darwitz of Team U.S.A. holds the championship trophy after defeating Canada in the gold medal game at the Hockey Canada Cup in Vancouver, B.C., in September 2009. Darwitz is among this year's inductees to the Hockey Hall of Fame. Darryl Dyck | Canadian Press via AP 2009

A native of St. Paul, Darwitz played for Eagan High School before joining the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2002. She led the Gophers to a national championship over Harvard in 2005, scoring the winning goal. Internationally, she played for the United States at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 Olympic Games. Darwitz also represented her country in eight world championships, winning Best Forward in 2008.

Darwitz’s tenure as general manager of the PWHL Minnesota franchise ended shortly after the team won the inaugural championship and just before the PWHL draft. Darwitz was dismissed with little explanation.

Olympic medalist Krissy Wendell-Pohl speaks with members of the media on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. Wendell-Pohl is part of the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2024. Patrick Semansky | AP

Wendell-Pohl was born in Brooklyn Park and led Park Center High School to a state high school championship in 2000. She also played for the Golden Gophers and became the first Minnesota and WCHA member to win the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2005.

Internationally, Wendell-Pohl played for Team USA from 1999 to 2007 for 147 total games, including 106 goals, six IIHF World Championships, including 2005 where she was MVP in the United States first ever gold medal win. She represented the United States at the 2002 and 2006 Olympics Games, serving as captain in 2006.

The induction ceremony will be Nov. 11 in Toronto.