BCA investigating police 'use-of-force incident' in Crookston
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported early Monday that it was responding to a police use-of-force incident in Crookston.
The BCA and the Crookston Police Department have not yet shared further information on what happened.
It’s the second time in just over a month that the BCA has responded to a use-of-force incident in the northwest Minnesota city. In May, Crookston police fatally shot a man who allegedly ran toward officers with a hatchet.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
