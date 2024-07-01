Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Crime, Law and Justice
Estelle Timar-Wilcox

BCA investigating police 'use-of-force incident' in Crookston

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported early Monday that it was responding to a police use-of-force incident in Crookston.

The BCA and the Crookston Police Department have not yet shared further information on what happened.

It’s the second time in just over a month that the BCA has responded to a use-of-force incident in the northwest Minnesota city. In May, Crookston police fatally shot a man who allegedly ran toward officers with a hatchet.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.