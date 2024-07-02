Key differences in homelessness between greater Minnesota and the metro

A new report shows key differences between the Twin Cities metro area and greater Minnesota when it comes to homelessness.

Notably, people experiencing homelessness in greater Minnesota are more likely to be in what the report calls "precarious shelter" such as, sleeping outside or in a car. They’re also more likely to have higher rates of serious health issues, particularly any type of mental health or substance use.

Jason Urbanczyk is an advocate with Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless. He’s working to address homelessness statewide and regionally in Moorhead.

For him, it all comes down to visibility.

“When you’re homeless in the greater Minnesota area, you understand that you have to be invisible,” he said. “The police treat you differently in the northern part of the state. The public treats it differently. The homelessness hides.”

