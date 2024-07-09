Minneapolis could host Sundance Film Festival in 2027

In April, the Sundance Film Festival announced it was looking at the possibility of relocating from its longstanding home in Park City, Utah.

The 45-year-old event is the largest independent film festival in the United States and has been in Utah since it began in 1978. But in 2026, the festival’s current 13-year contract with the city will expire.

Minneapolis was one of the cities that submitted a proposal to be considered as the new home to the event, submitting an initial proposal in May.

The reasons for Sundance considering a move aren’t entirely clear, although the New York Times cites traffic issues, high rental prices throughout the event and weather issues. According to the Hollywood Reporter, locals have long complained that the January festival creates enormous stress for Park City, which is also a large ski resort. According to the story, the possibility of moving the festival has long been a subject of discussion.

Now, Minneapolis has released details of its proposal. These include corporate and nonprofit support for the event from Target, Best Buy and U.S. Bancorp, as well as the McKnight Foundation and Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies.

Additionally, the city has committed to providing as much as $2 million per year in annual support.

The proposal also pointed to Minneapolis having an existing infrastructure to support the festival, including public transportation and housing. The proposal also highlights the city’s diversity, especially the Native community — a subject that the Sundance Festival has made a priority.

The festival is expected to decide by the end of this year or the start of the next one.