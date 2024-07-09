2 charged in death of Moorhead toddler

Two people have been charged with murder in the March death of a 3-year-old Moorhead boy.

Rosa Esperanza Garza, 24, and Shiann Lynn Erickson, 22, are charged with second degree murder without intent while committing a felony.

The two were arrested this week after Moorhead police received the medical examiners report on the case.

Moorhead police said Garza and Erickson were caring for Easton Deronjic after his biological mother left the child with them for several months because she was having “personal issues.”

The biological mother told police she had seen bruising on the child’s body but it was because he “was clumsy.”

When Deronjic died in March, police documented bruising over his entire body.

The autopsy report documented 28 injuries.

Charging documents say the medical examiner found the Deronjic died of peritonitis due to a perforated bowel caused by a blow.

