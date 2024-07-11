With floodwaters receded, St. Paul’s Shepard and Warner roads set to reopen next week

After a lengthy closure due to flooding along the Mississippi River, the city of St. Paul said it will reopen Shepard and Warner roads near downtown next Wednesday evening, July 17.

The busy thoroughfares to and from downtown St. Paul have been closed since June 23 as the river climbed to its eighth-highest crest on record. It’s since receded below flood stage.

City and county crews have been working to clear debris and inspect the roadway and its underlying structure to ensure it’s safe to reopen.

By the time Shepard and Warner roads reopen next week, the closure will have lasted about 3.5 weeks.

Back in 2019, the roads were closed for nearly seven weeks due to river flooding.

Meanwhile, across the river, a long stretch of Water Street through Lilydale Regional Park remains closed to traffic. The park also is closed.

The city said Thursday that it’s completed flood cleanup at Harriet Island Regional Park. But the park will remain closed as crews prepare for the Minnesota Yacht Club music festival, scheduled for July 19-20.

Highway to Henderson reopens

Earlier in the week, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reopened State Highway 19 east of Henderson.

That’s after a three-week closure due to flooding along the Minnesota River.

Henderson residents traveling to or from Le Sueur, Mankato or the Twin Cities had to follow a long detour while Highway 19 was closed.

MnDOT said a weight restriction will remain in place for the highway for about a week.

The only remaining state highway closure due to flooding is Highway 93 near Le Sueur. MnDOT said the highway suffered extensive damage from the high water and needs repairs before it can reopen.